🚧 Reno Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple High-Paying Openings

Reno’s trades scene is busy right now—lots of field work, solid pay, and room to move up if you’ve got skills and a good work ethic.

Below are several strong openings in construction and skilled trades around Reno, NV you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Rex Moore Electrical & Systems Contractors & Engineers

Rex Moore Electrical & Systems Contractors & Engineers Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (hourly/salary)

Competitive, based on experience (hourly/salary) Highlights: Install and program low-voltage systems (fire alarm, security, access control, surveillance) on active commercial job sites. Great fit if you hold a Fire Life Safety card/ACE card and want health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and apprenticeship/career progression.

Employer: Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company

Location: Reno, NV (travel up to 90%)

(travel up to 90%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$52/hour

Highlights: Lead an ironworker crew on large industrial/clean energy projects, focusing on safety, layout, and productivity. Good for experienced foremen (4+ years plus 2+ years supervising) who want big-project experience, 50+ hours/week, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Sierra Air Inc

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$175,000+ per year (no cap)

Highlights: High-earning residential/service plumbing role with unlimited commission potential at a local company trusted for 40+ years. Ideal if you’re customer-focused, want weekly training, flexible scheduling, and clear growth paths, and are ready to be one of 5 new lead techs.

Employer: Accurate Communication Solutions, Inc (ACS)

Location: Reno, NV & surrounding areas

Type: Contract / 1099, full-time hours available

Pay: About $100 per completed job; ~$300–$600/day potential

Highlights: Install TVs (up to 110"), soundbars, smart home, and low-voltage gear for a national retailer. You pick your days, get weekly pay and mileage reimbursement, and work independently—best for techs with their own vehicle, tools, and strong A/V or low-voltage experience.

Employer: Phoenix Industrial, Inc., a MasTec Company

Location: Reno, NV (travel up to 90%)

(travel up to 90%) Type: Full-time

Pay: $150,000–$160,000/year

Highlights: Run large industrial construction projects, supervising multiple foremen and up to 100+ workers. Strong match if you have 5+ years supervisory experience, can manage budgets/schedules, and want big-firm benefits, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, and national-scale projects.

Employer: Pavion

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour

Highlights: Entry-to-mid level role testing and installing fire alarm and safety systems with a global integrator. Good for someone with basic construction knowledge, OSHA 10, clean driving record, and interest in earning a Nevada Fire “F” Card, plus access to a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing fast and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.