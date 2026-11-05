🌿 Reno, NV Environmental Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry to Manager

Reno’s green and safety scene is busy right now. If you’re into protecting people, animals, or the environment, there are several solid roles open across the city.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Reno, NV

Type: Contract (6‑month), Swing Shift

Salary: Not listed

This mid‑level, field‑based role leads project safety plans on active construction sites. You’ll drive hazard identification, incident investigations, and safety training while mentoring junior safety staff.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Reno, NV

Type: Contract (6‑month), Swing Shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level safety role supporting HSE programs on construction sites. Good fit if you have OSHA 30/First Aid/CPR and want hands‑on experience with inspections, training support, and safety documentation.

Employer: Sherwin‑Williams

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM with some flex for 24/7 operations

Monday–Friday, with some flex for 24/7 operations Travel: ~ 10%

~ Salary: Range not listed (role is bonus‑eligible)

Lead all EHS programs at a distribution site, including OSHA/EPA compliance, VPP standards, training, and accident investigations. Great for someone with a bachelor’s (or 8+ years EHS experience) who wants to own a full site program.

Employer: State of Nevada – Division of Environmental Protection

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time, State Service

Salary: Not listed

Senior‑level role in the Bureau of Water Pollution Control working on underground injection and on‑site sewage permits. You’ll inspect facilities, write permits and technical reports, handle enforcement, and guide program planning.

Employer: Charles River Laboratories

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $19.00/hour starting

Schedule: Training Mon–Fri, 7 AM–4 PM; then Tues–Sat or Sun–Thurs, 7 AM–4 PM

Hands‑on animal care in a research setting—feeding, cleaning, handling animals, and recording health data. No experience or diploma required, and there’s a clear path to advance up to higher‑level tech roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good roles in Reno’s environment and safety space tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.