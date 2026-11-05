💰 Reno Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings

Reno’s finance scene is busy right now, from healthcare billing to high‑end wealth management. If you’re numbers‑savvy, there are several solid options here, from entry‑level specialists to six‑figure leaders.

Employer: Figure

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $128,000 – $192,000/yr + 25% bonus + RSUs

Lead secondary loan trades, manage warehouse lines, and support securitizations at a fast‑growing fintech focused on blockchain and real‑world asset tokenization. Great fit if you have 4+ years in capital markets or structured finance and want high impact plus strong benefits.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time, hybrid (up to 2 days in office)

Salary: Lucrative salary, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k/profit sharing), PTO

Oversee tax compliance and planning for high‑net‑worth individuals and businesses. Ideal for a CPA with 5+ years of tax experience who wants advisory work, complex returns, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

(Note: A second posting for this same Tax Manager role exists; it’s the same job, so only listed once here.)

Employer: Confidential construction company (via OneDigital)

Location: Reno/Sparks, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: DOE base + discretionary bonus, health & dental for employees and families, 401(k) with match

Hands‑on Controller role owning construction accounting, WIP, job costing, and financial reporting for an established contractor. You’ll work directly with the President and tie project performance to cash flow, taxes, and risk.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a large, soon‑to‑be public company)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Competitive (not listed), unlimited PTO and strong benefits

Division‑level head of finance, acting as primary business partner to the President and senior leadership. You’ll own budgeting, forecasting, and performance reporting, lead a small team, and work closely with operations, sales, and tech.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time, in‑office

Salary: Not listed

Senior portfolio manager role serving high‑net‑worth and ultra‑high‑net‑worth clients. You’ll design and manage discretionary portfolios, handle asset allocation and security selection, and help drive client retention and business development.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time, benefits‑eligible

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience within posted range)

Front‑line financial counseling role helping patients with insurance verification, financial responsibility estimates, and charity/government assistance applications. Good fit if you have medical insurance or hospital billing experience and like patient‑facing work.

Employer: The Crosby Company of New Hampshire

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Support a single‑family office with trust and farm‑related partnership accounting, high‑volume transaction processing, AP/AR, and reporting. Great for someone with 5+ years in accounting/transaction processing who enjoys detailed work and private‑wealth environments.

Employer: EMPLOYERS (Employers Insurance Group)

Location: Reno, NV (hybrid)

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $60,000 – $92,000/yr + benefits

Join a small tax team at a public insurance company handling premium tax, assessments, and income tax compliance and provisions (ASC 740). Ideal for someone with 2–4 years in public or corporate tax who wants broad exposure and a hybrid schedule.

(Note: Two additional Indeed postings describe this same Tax Analyst role; they’re duplicates and not listed separately.)

Employer: Intuit (TurboTax)

Location: Reno, NV (on‑site TurboTax office)

Type: Part‑time, year‑round (min. 20 hrs/week, more in tax season)

Salary: Hourly range varies by state; Reno rate not specified

Year‑round, on‑site tax pro role focused on full‑service tax prep plus community outreach and client growth. Best for experienced preparers (EA/CPA/Attorney or similar) who like face‑to‑face work and want to build a local client base with Intuit’s backing.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time, day shift (8:00am–4:30pm), benefits‑eligible

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience within posted range)

Focus on clean claims, denial resolution, and payment variance audits to secure correct reimbursement from payors. Good move if you have at least one year of healthcare billing and want a more analytical, back‑office revenue cycle role.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Reno’s finance and accounting roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.