🛒 Reno Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Schedules

Reno’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options whether you want grocery, car wash, vape retail, or office-based customer support.

Here are several solid openings around Reno, NV you can skim and apply to fast:

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour (experience-based)

Help customers at checkout, bag groceries, and support customer service and e‑commerce. Good fit if you like a busy store, natural foods, and want access to store discounts, PTO, and other Whole Benefits as a part-timer.

Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay brands)

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay brands) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Stock and merchandise snacks like Lay’s and Doritos in multiple stores using your own car (mileage reimbursed). Active, on-your-feet role with on-the-job training and full-time health and lifestyle benefits.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Help lead one of the busiest teams in the store—ordering, inventory, merchandising, and supervising staff. Great if you have 1–3 years retail management, like natural foods, and want career growth, DailyPay access, store discount, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Surf Thru Express Car Wash

Surf Thru Express Car Wash Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $17.00/hour + bonus potential + free car washes

Lead a small team at a busy car wash—keep the site clean, interact with guests, and act as an extension of management. Good for upbeat people who like outdoor, fast-paced work and flexible schedules.

Employer: Jacksons Food Stores

Jacksons Food Stores Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (some full-time shifts available)

Part-time (some full-time shifts available) Pay: $16.25–$17.25/hour + $1/hour overnight differential

Evening and overnight convenience store shifts with same-day pay, fuel discount, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement (up to $5,250/year), and 401(k) match. Must be 21+ and okay with a 24/7 schedule.

Employer: ExtraMile

ExtraMile Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (some full-time shifts available)

Part-time (some full-time shifts available) Pay: $16.25–$17.25/hour + $1/hour overnight differential

Very similar setup to Jacksons: fast-paced c‑store role with same-day pay, fuel discount, tuition reimbursement, profit sharing, and advancement opportunities. Great if you want flexible hours and steady customer interaction.

Employer: LumaDent

LumaDent Location: South Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Schedule: 7:00am–3:30pm, no weekends

Pay: $38,000–$40,000/year

Office-based phone support for a dental loupes company—handle inbound calls, answer product questions, and log customer interactions. Nice if you want set daytime hours, holidays off, and a desk job; bachelor’s degree required.

Employer: Surf Thru Express Car Wash

Surf Thru Express Car Wash Location: Reno, NV 89511

Type: Other (multiple roles, in-person)

Other (multiple roles, in-person) Pay: $16.00/hour + tips and/or commissions

Hiring for Sales/Cashiers and Attendants/Preppers to guide cars, run the wash tunnel, sell memberships, and keep the site clean. Comes with free car washes, flexible scheduling, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Nevada Vapor

Nevada Vapor Location: 770 S. Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV

Type: Full-time and Part-time

Full-time and Part-time Pay: From $15.00/hour

Consultative vape retail role (not just a cashier) where you help customers choose products, handle cash, and manage inventory. No vape experience needed, must be 21+, and you get health, dental, vision (for FT), 401(k), PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $17.00–$24.40/hour (experience-based)

Stock and rotate fresh produce, keep displays looking great, and help shoppers on the floor. Good for active folks who don’t mind cold/wet environments and want store discounts, PTO eligibility, and a possible raise after 90 days.

Employer: WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods Location: Reno, NV

Type: Not listed (shift-based, 4:00am–1:00am coverage)

Process customer orders, run a register, stock shelves, and keep the check stand clean. Great entry-level grocery role (16+ welcome) with a focus on fast, friendly service at an employee-owned company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.