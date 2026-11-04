💰 Several Accounting & Finance Openings Around Reno, NV

Reno’s finance scene is busy right now—everything from casino cash rooms to high‑end tax and private banking roles. Here are a few solid options if you work with numbers.

Employer: Grand Sierra Resort

Grand Sierra Resort Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a behind‑the‑scenes casino role handling large amounts of cash from slot machines. Good fit if you’re 21+, detail‑oriented, okay with repetitive work, and can work early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Bank of America (Private Bank)

(Private Bank) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, in‑office (1st shift)

Salary: Not listed

High‑level wealth role serving clients with $3M+ investable assets. You’ll drive new business, lead client relationships, and coordinate banking, credit, and investment solutions; Series 7 & 66 (or 7, 63, 65) and 12+ years of complex financial services experience are required.

Employer: Hamilton Company

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation; full benefits)

Support end‑to‑end payroll for about 1,400 employees using PeopleSoft. Great for someone with 1–3 years in payroll/HR/office admin, strong Excel skills, and high attention to detail who wants growth and solid benefits.

Employer: Confidential construction company (via Resourcing Edge / OneDigital)

(via Resourcing Edge / OneDigital) Location: Reno/Sparks, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: DOE + discretionary bonus

Lead accounting and financial reporting for a construction firm and related entities. Ideal if you have 7–10+ years accounting (with construction WIP, job costing, and percentage‑of‑completion) and want to own the close, cash‑flow projections, and lender/CPA relationships.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for client)

(recruiting for client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, hybrid (up to 2 days in office)

Salary: Lucrative (exact amount not listed)

Oversee tax compliance and planning for HNWIs and businesses. You’ll review returns, lead tax strategy, and handle audits; CPA, 5+ years tax experience, and strong federal/state knowledge are required. Comes with PTO, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k)/profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.