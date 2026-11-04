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🧑💼 Reno HR Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $115K+
Reno’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in security and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles if you like people, process, and keeping workplaces running smoothly.
Labor Generalist I (HR Generalist I)
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year
Handle employee relations, investigations, and policy work for a healthcare organization. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, know employment laws (FMLA, ADA, FLSA, Title VII), and want strong benefits and career development support.
Onboarding Specialist
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Reno, NV (in-office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.16/hour
Run New Employee Orientation for security staff and manage I-9s, drug tests, and ATS/HRIS updates. Great if you’re organized, like working with new hires, and have admin or HR support experience plus solid Microsoft Office skills.
Human Resources Coordinator
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support HR for a fast-paced security workforce across multiple sites. You’ll coordinate recruiting and onboarding, keep employee records and training logs up to date, and help with benefits questions and compliance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Reno employers are hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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