🧑‍💼 Reno HR Jobs with Multiple Openings, Up to $115K+

Reno’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in security and healthcare. Here are a few solid roles if you like people, process, and keeping workplaces running smoothly.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year

Handle employee relations, investigations, and policy work for a healthcare organization. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, know employment laws (FMLA, ADA, FLSA, Title VII), and want strong benefits and career development support.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Reno, NV (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.16/hour

Run New Employee Orientation for security staff and manage I-9s, drug tests, and ATS/HRIS updates. Great if you’re organized, like working with new hires, and have admin or HR support experience plus solid Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support HR for a fast-paced security workforce across multiple sites. You’ll coordinate recruiting and onboarding, keep employee records and training logs up to date, and help with benefits questions and compliance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Reno employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.