Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reno-Gazette Journal

    Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak Wednesday at Silver Legacy in Reno

    By Mark Robison, Reno Gazette Journal,

    2 days ago

    Ohio Sen. JD Vance will speak Wednesday at the Silver Legacy in downtown Reno as part of a campaign swing in the West where Nevada's six electoral votes remain a tossup in the presidential race.

    It’s one of two Vance stops in Nevada. After visiting Arizona on Tuesday, the Republican vice presidential nominee will speak Wednesday morning at Treasure Island in Las Vegas and then head up north to Reno.

    In Reno, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and Vance is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Free tickets are available at donaldjtrump.com/events .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47mgtt_0wFrvgqC00

    Former President Donald Trump will also come to Nevada this week. He’s scheduled to speak Thursday evening at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

    Trump’s event is being hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point, and it's being billed as “celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community while driving civic engagement.”

    In addition to Trump, the Las Vegas rally will feature Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and the California reggae-rap group Common Kings.

    Wednesday’s Vance event will be his first visit to Northern Nevada since he spoke July 30 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center .

    Mark Robison is the state politics reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal, with occasional forays into other topics. Email comments to mrobison@rgj.com or comment on Mark’s Greater Reno Facebook page .

    This story was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak Wednesday at Silver Legacy in Reno

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    RockyPoc
    2d ago
    Well I won't be going in THAT place again.
    Justin Vaughn
    2d ago
    Just what we needed more disinformation.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Las Vegas mom-of-two grieving husband killed in hit-and-run finds out he's alive in twist of fate
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Judge rules against Janet Mello, Denies Pension While in Prison for $108 Million Theft from Army
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Six things you should know about Spanish Moss
    Explore Beaufort SC23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy