Ohio Sen. JD Vance will speak Wednesday at the Silver Legacy in downtown Reno as part of a campaign swing in the West where Nevada's six electoral votes remain a tossup in the presidential race.

It’s one of two Vance stops in Nevada. After visiting Arizona on Tuesday, the Republican vice presidential nominee will speak Wednesday morning at Treasure Island in Las Vegas and then head up north to Reno.

In Reno, doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and Vance is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Free tickets are available at donaldjtrump.com/events .

Former President Donald Trump will also come to Nevada this week. He’s scheduled to speak Thursday evening at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Trump’s event is being hosted by the conservative advocacy group Turning Point, and it's being billed as “celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community while driving civic engagement.”

In addition to Trump, the Las Vegas rally will feature Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy and the California reggae-rap group Common Kings.

Wednesday’s Vance event will be his first visit to Northern Nevada since he spoke July 30 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center .

Mark Robison is the state politics reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal, with occasional forays into other topics. Email comments to mrobison@rgj.com or comment on Mark’s Greater Reno Facebook page .

This story was updated to add a video.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance to speak Wednesday at Silver Legacy in Reno