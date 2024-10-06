Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz returns to Reno for Tuesday evening rally

This story has been updated include the time Tim Walz is scheduled to speak at his Reno rally.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will return Tuesday for a campaign rally in Reno, making up for a scheduled rally that was canceled last month in the midst of the Davis Fire.

Walz is scheduled to deliver remarks at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No venue or details on how to get free tickets have been announced yet. The RGJ will provide updates when more details become available.

The Reno event is part of a blitz of appearances by Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate a month out from Election Day.

Harris’ interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” will air Monday evening. On Tuesday, she’ll be in New York for appearances on “The View,” “The Howard Stern Show” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

On Wednesday, Harris returns to Southern Nevada for a number of smaller campaign stops after a rally last week in Las Vegas . The visit will include a town hall Thursday with the Spanish-language TV network Univision before heading Friday to Arizona.

Walz will also be busy. On Sunday, he will be interviewed on “Fox News Sunday" and then Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

On Tuesday, he will stop in Reno for campaign events that include an evening rally before heading to Arizona on Wednesday for the first day of early voting there.

The Nevada visits from Walz and Harris show how close the contest is for the state’s six electoral votes. Polling averages of Nevada voters from Real Clear Politics show Harris ahead by 1.1 point and the New York Times has her up by 1 point .

Early voting officially starts Oct. 19 in Nevada, and mail-in ballots will be sent out in Washoe County this week.

The Donald Trump-JD Vance campaign website lists the two Republicans holding events in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan next week.

Las Vegas rally: Kamala Harris lays out plan to help Americans afford housing, childcare during September campaign stop

Mark Robison is the state politics reporter for the Reno Gazette Journal, with occasional forays into other topics. Email comments to mrobison@rgj.com or comment on Mark’s Greater Reno Facebook page .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz returns to Reno for Tuesday evening rally