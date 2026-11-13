Mike Leigh’s retirement announcement felt like a cruel joke. “Quit playing, quit playing,” I say with my head held high, in a snarky tone, grieving the end of an era of a filmmaker who turned Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), and — never forgive the Academy for snubbing Hard Truths’ — Marianne Jean-Baptiste into icons to me. Leigh’s recent works have been particularly masterful in encapsulating humanity with brutal honesty, genuine warmth, and rich characters, told from an instantly transportive slice-of-life style. That streak continues with the damn-near perfect Tender Loving Care, probably the most 1:1 apt title of his career and an instant classic. If this is Leigh’s definitive final film, it’s a hell of a way to go.

MPA Rating: R (for language.) Runtime: 1 Hour and 47 Minutes (107 minutes) Language: English Production Companies: Thin Man Films, Creativity Media, DesMar Productions, Film4, Merino Films, Ventureland Distributor: Bleecker Street Director: Mike Leigh Screenwriter: Mike Leigh Cast: Kate O'Flynn, Alice Bailey Johnson, Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson, Amanda Lawrence, Peter Wight U.S Release Date: December 4, 2026 (Select Theaters)

In present-day London, 30-something Amy (Kate O’Flynn) ends a 5-year relationship in a horrendous breakup and moves back in with her best friend Rosie (Alice Bailey Johnson). By day, Rosie, a social worker, and Amy, a government child protection worker, both move with patience and understanding. By night, they gossip, hang out, and catch up over glasses of wine. And more wine. And more wine. — like you’re being invited to a fun, British millennial sleepover. But Amy has a hard time telling her loving, supportive parents, Birdie (Marion Bailey) and Geoff (Paul Jesson), about her newfound singledom. Worried about Amy’s future, an unexpected wedge is driven between the family.

Mike Leigh remains unrivaled at capturing the beautiful specificity of human relationships.

Kate O'Flynn, Marion Bailey, and Paul Jesson in TENDER LOVING CARE courtesy Joseph Lynn : ©️ Thin Man Films Ltd and Bleecker Street

Tender Loving Care is Leigh doing what he does best: stringing a web of distinct people experiencing tumultuous life chapters with bubbly warmth. It feels pointless to praise his ability to capture the hyperspecificity of his characters’ psyche, personality, and generational differences. You can feel the decades of friendship between Amy and Rosie. Every scene of them at home is like joining a sleepover of the late millennials who grew up loving Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging and Bridget Jones and keep up with modern references (Amy makes a “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND” reference to one of her foster clients, prompting me to ask “What does Mike Leigh know about Raye?”).

The same goes for her parents, whose 50 years of everlasting love are also translated as they playfully rib each other and sing their favorite tunes while doing minuscule tasks. The children of divorce (hi) will have secondhand envy given the idyllic parent “description.” Amy greets her mom with “Hey, Babygirl” every time she enters the room. Birdie calls Rosie her second daughter. Then sweet-hearted Geoff in one exchange with his wife concerning Amy’s singledom if he wants grandkids, retorts, “I want her to be happy.” That line has stayed with me for months.

Birdie, sometimes recalls stories of Amy’s youth and childhood, so fleshed out in vivid detail that you genuinely forget you’re watching a movie. Leigh is so effortless, and it’s hard to imagine other filmmakers could provide his true-to-life touch. Then you have longtime composer Gary Yershon going crazy on the xylophone, perfectly complementing the tonal lightheartedness.

Tender Loving Care’s titular themes provide a riveting human portrait of people needing people to be there when situations become dire. Light as it might seem, Leigh sheds a spotlight on government and social workers — famously given a bad rap in cinema portrayals (shoutout Cobra Bubbles) — who are also human. They can only do so much, and London’s government doesn’t do enough to protect the abandoned, or the physically and mentally ill across all ages. Rosie and Amy, at their respective jobs, try to emotionally tend to the needs of their clients or co-workers, capturing generational and classist struggles in the system, yet subtly dissecting connectivity as life’s greatest beauty. At the end of the day, all we have is each other.

Kate O’Flynn delivers one of the year’s most lived-in leading performances.

Kate O'Flynn in TENDER LOVING CARE courtesy Joseph Lynn : ©️ Thin Man Films Ltd and Bleecker Street Large.jpeg

In her fourth collaboration with Leigh and first as the lead, Kate O’Flynn demonstrates deft range in one of my favorite, most lived-in leading performances this year. We’ve seen her stand out in numerous comedic roles; this one is in the year of our lord Patricia from Widow’s Bay. O’Flynn taps into an innate naturalism, especially during Amy’s professional moments. She maintains eye contact with her patients with an understanding disposition, quick-witted responses, and a friendly demeanor as a means to connect. Without giving anything away, amid the final act, O’Flynn delivers something devastating by combining those attributes in an unexpected environment. It left me withering in tears.

O’Flynn shares great chemistry with everyone else, particularly Alice Bailey Johnson, who gives an astounding breakout performance so loving and funny across their scenes. They are among the funniest comedic duos put to screen all year. They make their longtime friendship so tangible and utterly delightful. This is my first time seeing Johnson in a prominent role, and I want more from her; she’s so tactile in her wittiness and charm.

Mike Leigh goes out on top with another extraordinary portrait of humanity.

I will conclude with this: during my first watch at TIFF at the press & industry screening, someone sitting directly below me kept loudly whispering his commentary to his friend and groaning when the extremely earnest, human movie was heartfelt. He wouldn’t shut up even after I shushed him. Yet his negativity didn’t dilute the riveting impact Tender Loving Care delivered. Hell, that man doesn’t deserve tender, loving care, OR this spectacular film.

It makes me sad that we won’t have another Mike Leigh film because the way he gives viewers a glimpse into the fabric of their lives through his detailed writing and grounded filmmaking makes you feel the spectrum of life. Tender Loving Care is among his finest and most true-to-reality work. Though I’m sad to see him go, I’m glad I got to watch him go out on top.

Rating: 4.5/5 Stars