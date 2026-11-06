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⚠️ 2027–2028 drainage upgrades to cut flooding in Aurora Shores
🚧 Flooding fixes planned near Aurora Shores in 2027–2028
Summit County is planning drainage improvements to help reduce flooding along the west side of Windjammer Trail and Sea Ray Cove in the City of Reminderville, in the Aurora Shores/Pond Brook tributary area. The project also involves the community of Twinsburg.
The work is scheduled for 01-01-2027 through 12-30-2028. Planned improvements include:
- Excavating and cleaning existing ditches
- Building or improving earthen embankments
- Overall upgrades to drainage to help reduce flooding in nearby areas
Residents in the Aurora Shores area, especially near Windjammer Trail and Sea Ray Cove, can review the posted PDF documents (flooding assessment, modeling, and addendum) for detailed maps and technical information about the project and its expected effects.
More Info: Project: Aurora Shores/Pond Brook Tributary Improv...
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