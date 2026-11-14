HOOSIERS, Steve Hollar, Kent Poole, Gene Hackman, Scott Summers, Brad Boyle, Wade Schenck, 1986, - Orion Pictures/Everett Collection

In the fall of 1986, a small basketball film titled Hoosiers arrived in theaters. Inspired in part by a true story, the movie had a simple premise: A disgraced basketball coach gets one final shot at redemption in a quiet Indiana farming town. Made on a modest $6 million budget, the feel-good underdog story struck a chord with moviegoers, ultimately earning $28.6 million at the domestic box office, more than quadrupling its production budget.

With the film marking its 40th anniversary in 2026 and only becoming more beloved as the years pass by, it feels like exactly the right time to look back and find out what has happened to the cast of the movie.

Gene Hackman

When people think of Hoosiers, Coach Norman Dale, played by Gene Hackman, immediately comes to mind. Hackman brought a ton of grit, sorrow, and decency to the role. Making the movie was extra special for the actor because they filmed it near his actual hometown where he grew up.

In a video archived on Facebook, Hackman, speaking to comedian David Brenner, said this about filming so close to home: “It was really fun. One old lady came up to me, and she had pictures of my mother in her purse.”

Hackman stepped away from Hollywood in the early 2000s to paint and write historical novels in New Mexico. In February 2025, Hackman passed away at age 95.

Dennis Hopper

It’s possible that Dennis Hopper, who played Wilbur “Shooter” Flatch, provided one of the best performances of the movie. Playing the basketball-loving town drunk seeking self-respect, Hopper earned an Academy Award nomination for the role before passing away in May 2010 at age 74.

High school principal Cletus Summers (Sheb Wooley) was also quite memorable as an administrative ally in the movie. Wooley, a familiar face from television Westerns such as Rawhide and the voice behind the 1958 hit novelty record “The Purple People Eater”, passed away in September 2003 at the ripe old age of 82.

Barbara Hershey

That leaves Barbara Hershey as the sole surviving headliner from the adult cast. As Myra Fleener, Hershey played the schoolteacher who initially clashes with Coach Dale before seeing who the man really was beneath the gruff exterior. Hershey has worked steadily both on TV and in feature films and remains an active presence in the industry today, acting in The Manor in 2021 and 9 Bullets in 2022.

The team

So, what about the young athletes themselves? Well, for the most part, the director, David Anspaugh, and the screenwriter, Angelo Pizzo, chose real basketball players over Hollywood child actors.

Speaking to journalist Gare Joyce writing for ESPN in 2010, Anspaugh said this: “For the movie to work,” says Anspaugh, “we needed players, not actors. There’s maybe only six minutes of basketball in a two-hour movie, but we needed each actor to be believable as a player and all of them to be believable as a team. There’s no faking that.”

End of the day, only one of the players had any sort of prior industry experience: David Neidorf, who portrayed Everett Flatch. The aspiring actor worked on Platoon around the same period of time before moving into commercial property management. Neidorf is alive and living in California.

The remaining Hickory Husker teammates all returned to private life after production wrapped:

Jimmy Chitwood (Maris Valainis): Valainis played the quiet sharpshooter whose jumper clinched the state title. Valainis transitioned into construction management and consulting, dividing time between Indiana and California.

Buddy Walker (Brad Long): Long built a long career in sales and motivational speaking while remaining based in Indiana.

Rade Butcher (Steve Hollar): Hollar attended dental school after filming and established an active dental practice in Warsaw, Indiana.

Whit Butcher (Brad Boyle): Boyle served in the Indiana National Guard and worked for decades as a physician assistant.

Strap Purl (Scott Summers): Summers settled in Indiana, operating a contracting business.

Ollie McLellan (Wade Schenck): Schenck, who played the beloved reserve manager pressed into action to shoot underhand free throws, lives and works in Indiana.

While seven of the eight players on the Hickory Huskers roster are still with us today, Kent Poole, who played forward Merle Webb, passed away in September 2003 at the all-too-young age of 39. Poole is remembered by fans for delivering one of the film’s memorable pre-game lines before the state championship: “Let’s win this game for all the small schools that never had a chance to get here.”

Read the latest nostalgia news on Remind Magazine.