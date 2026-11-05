Veterans Day 2026 TV Schedule: Where to Watch ‘Band of Brothers,’ ‘M*A*S*H’ & More

THE LONGEST DAY, John Wayne, 1962. - 20th Century-Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection

Each year on November 11, we take the time to thank those who have served on Veterans Day — and if you’re in the mood to honor the men and women of our armed forces with some historical television, our hour-by-hour guide to Veterans Day TV will help you find the best movies and shows to watch.

Included is a mix of films, documentaries, and specials, including favorites like the docu-series World War II With Tom Hanks on the History Channel, classic war movies like The Bridge on the River Kwai on TCM, and MOVIES!’ lineup of war classics worth watching this year.

AMC’s Annual Band of Brothers Marathon

Beginning at 11:30 am

* All times in ET/PT.

AMC continues its Veterans Day tradition of showing the entirety of the Band of Brothers mini-series, which follows an ensemble cast of young paratroopers as they fight in World War II. Episodes and airtimes are as follows:

11:30 am – “Currahee”

Young soldiers train in Georgia before they face the carnage of the Normandy invasion.

1:11 pm – “Day of Days”

Easy Company parachutes behind German lines during the Normandy invasion.

2:22 pm – “Carentan”

Easy Company adjusts to combat; after a rest in England, the troops prepare to fight again.

3:52 pm – “Replacements”

After replacements arrive, Easy Company parachutes into Holland and meets superior forces.

5:14 pm – “Crossroads”

Winters is promoted to battalion leader; Germans go on the offensive in the Ardennes forest.

6:30 pm – “Bastogne”

Easy Company defends Bastogne from the counterattacking Germans during the Battle of the Bulge.

8:02 pm – “The Breaking Point”

An incompetent commander costs lives while taking the small town of Foy.

9:42 pm – “The Last Patrol”

Lt. Jones leads a patrol across a river to take enemy prisoners.

11:03 pm – “Why We Fight”

Upon entering Germany, Easy Company discovers an abandoned concentration camp.

MeTV Remembers the M*A*S*H Finale

Beginning at 7 pm

In recognition of Veterans Day, MeTV presents a special broadcast of the groundbreaking series’ MA*S*H final episode, “Goodbye, Farewell and Amen,” uncut, alongside exclusive interviews with the cast, writers and creative team. The three-hour event airs from 7-10 pm on Wednesday, November 11th.

Leading into the program, MeTV will feature special on-air tributes, all day long, spotlighting the many MeTV series stars who bravely served our country, including Raymond Burr, Bea Arthur, Jerry Mathers and many others.

The M*A*S*H finale was directed by series star Alan Alda and captivated the country when it first aired on February 28, 1983, and still holds the record of being the most-watched scripted television event in U.S. history, with more than 105 million viewers watching.

Veterans Day Marathon on MOVIES!

Beginning at 6 am

Hollywood has an important role to play on Veterans Day, when the nation turns its attention to honoring the sacrifice and service of our military members past and present. A daylong lineup of distinguished films begins with 1963’s PT 109, a rousing account of John F. Kennedy‘s exploits aboard a patrol torpedo boat in World War II’s Pacific theater. Cliff Robertson stars as Kennedy in a movie that was released just five months before the president’s assassination. World War II remains the focus throughout the marathon, which continues with the Best Picture Oscar winner The Best Years of Our Lives, a moving drama about the struggles of servicemen returning home from the war, and 1962’s epic The Longest Day, reliving the events of D-Day with an all-star cast including John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum and Robert Wagner, with cameos by popular singers Paul Anka, Tommy Sands and Fabian. 1970’s Tora! Tora! Tora! then dramatizes the events of Pearl Harbor. Two films starring William Holden follow: 1957’s The Bridge on the River Kwai, another Best Picture Oscar winner, is set in a Japanese prison camp, while 1953’s Stalag 17, which won Holden a Best Actor Oscar, takes place within the confines of a German POW camp. The tribute ends overnight with 1958’s The Young Lions, starring Marlon Brando as a disillusioned German soldier and Dean Martin and Montgomery Clift as U.S. recruits.

TCM Veterans Day Movie Marathon

Beginning at 8 pm

John Wayne, Kirk Douglas and Patricia Neal lead the cast of In Harm’s Way, the first of three war dramas airing for Veterans Day. Otto Preminger‘s film follows naval officers through the attack on Pearl Harbor and the fighting in the Pacific. David Lean‘s The Bridge on the River Kwai follows, with Alec Guinness as a British officer leading fellow prisoners who are ordered to build a bridge for their Japanese captors. Guinness won an Oscar for the role, one of the film’s seven Academy Awards. Later, The Deer Hunter follows Pennsylvania steelworkers whose lives are changed by the Vietnam War. An installment of MGM Parade ends the lineup.

History Channel Veterans Day Programming

World War II with Tom Hanks Marathon

Tom Hanks narrates and executive produces this landmark 20-hour documentary series for History, which presents previously untold stories and 21st-century perspectives on the Second World War. The series premieres with three episodes tonight. In “The Beginning,” see how Germany and the Soviet Union’s swift occupation of Poland in 1939 put Europe on edge. Adolf Hitler orders German forces into France and sets his sights on Britain in “Blitz.” And in “Barbarossa,” Germany launches a surprise invasion of the Soviet Union, a move that would come with unfathomable costs to both countries.

8 am – “The Beginning”

In September 1939, Germany invades Poland, setting the stage for a destructive war.

9 am – “Blitz”

After toppling the Netherlands and Belgium, Nazi Germany pushes further west.



10 am – “Barbarossa”

Examine the story of Operation Barbarossa, Hitler’s surprise invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941.



11 am – “Pearl Harbor”

Japan escalates their war in China, drawing increasing U.S. sanctions and widespread outrage.



12 pm – “The War at Sea”

Examine how America’s battle to control the seas turns the tide of the war.



1 pm – “Guadalcanal”

United States Marines are given the bloody task of stopping a relentless advance.



2 pm – “Darkness Falls”

Hitler’s hateful rhetoric leads to anti-Jewish persecution and ultimately, genocide.



3 pm – “Operation Torch”

Thousands of inexperienced U.S. troops face off against the hardened German Afrika Korps.



4 pm – “Secrets and Lies”

Behind the fierce frontline clashes of WWII, a hidden battle rages – one of espionage and deception.



5 pm – “Stalingrad”

In Operation Blue, the German Army fights to take Soviet oil fields and the city of Stalingrad.



6 pm – “Italy”

The Allies hope to quickly penetrate the Nazi Reich via Italy but endure a months-long slog.



7 pm – “Battle for the Skies”

Allied air forces engage in a fierce and costly battle with the Luftwaffe over the skies of Europe.



8 pm

This two-hour special traces the extraordinary history and evolution of America’s most elite fighting force. From their origins in World War II through the pivotal missions and conflicts that shaped the modern SEALs, the special reveals how generations of warriors forged their legendary culture of courage, sacrifice and brotherhood. Featuring firsthand accounts and remarkable archival footage, Forged by War honors the SEALs while celebrating the commitment and service shared by veterans across every branch of the U.S. military.

10 pm

Tonight’s hourlong Veterans Day special commemorates America’s 250th anniversary by sharing the firsthand stories of U.S. veterans. Created in partnership with the White House and Freedom 250, the show spans several major conflicts — from World War II through Iraq and Afghanistan — each anchored by a veteran’s personal account of service. Through intimate interviews, archival footage, and personal photographs, the special creates a powerful living history of American courage and sacrifice.

Read the latest nostalgia news on Remind Magazine.