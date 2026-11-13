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Rockingham County
Rockingham Fire Marshal Toy Drive Needs Donations
4 days ago
The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s annual toy drive is underway, and residents are asked to donate new, unopened toys at any fire department within Rockingham County; all toys will go to the North Carolina Burned Children’s Hospital units at Chapel Hill and Baptist.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Williamsburg Fire & Rescue
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