Rehoboth Beach retail is buzzing right now—especially for folks who like leading teams and giving great customer service. If you enjoy fast-paced stores and helping shoppers, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pandora

Pandora Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE (Tanger Outlets)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.85–$21.00/hour, commensurate with experience

This role leads the sales floor, supports managers and associates, and creates standout shopping moments for jewelry lovers. Comes with base pay plus bonus potential, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, and strong training and growth programs.

Employer: PHOENIX Retail, LLC (Express)

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $58,000–$87,000/year

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, and customer experience for a busy fashion brand. Ideal if you have 3–5 years of store management, love coaching a team, and want responsibility for a high-volume ($3M+) location.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the go-to person at the front of the store—running registers, training cashiers, and keeping the cashwrap looking sharp. Good fit if you have 2+ years experience, enjoy beauty products, and like a mix of customer service and light leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—stores here are hiring often, especially before busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.