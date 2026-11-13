🚧 Railroad House boardwalk access closed for at least 2 weeks

The wooden boardwalk access by the VIA and Railroad House in Rehoboth Beach will be closed for renovations starting November 16.

The city will be replacing this wooden access and expects the work to last at least two weeks from November 16.

If you usually enter the boardwalk at this spot, plan to use a different nearby access point until the work is finished.