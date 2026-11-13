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Rehoboth Beach
🚧 Boardwalk access by Railroad House closed from Nov 16
11 days ago
🚧 Boardwalk access by Railroad House closed for 2+ weeks
The wooden boardwalk access by the VIA and Railroad House in Rehoboth Beach will be closed for renovations starting November 16.
The access will be replaced and is expected to stay closed for at least two weeks from that date.
If you usually enter the boardwalk at this spot, plan to use another nearby access point until the work is finished.
More Info: Railroad House Boardwalk Access to be Closed for R...
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