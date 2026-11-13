Rehoboth Beach is busy with both locals and visitors, so healthcare work here stays steady year-round. If you’re in medical or mental health, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient role doing diagnostic echocardiograms for adult and geriatric patients. Good fit if you’re experienced with Doppler imaging, contrast and bubble studies, and want a focused cardiac position with clear impact on patient care.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000+ (productivity-based; signing bonus; uncapped earnings)

Outpatient therapy role with no nights, weekends, or hospital calls and a hybrid schedule (telehealth + in-person). Comes with a full benefits package, modern offices, and strong admin support so you can focus on patient care.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $2,940 per week

13-week travel assignment as a CT Technologist with 10-hour day shifts and variable start times. Includes weekly pay and a wide range of benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and license/certification reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here turn over fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.