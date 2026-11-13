Rehoboth Beach is buzzing again, and local spots are staffing up for busy days and nights. If you like fast-paced shifts, good vibes, and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach

Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $2.23 – $10.00 per hour (plus tips)

Upscale hotel bar with a strong summer season and loyal locals in the off-season. You’ll craft cocktails, chat with guests, and help drive beverage sales in a busy, beach-town setting.

Employer: Hair Cuttery

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Performance-based; top stylists with strong books can earn $45–$88+/hr plus tips (per listing)

High-traffic salon with walk-ins, marketing support, and an 8-level career ladder. Great fit if you’re licensed, love color and cuts, and want strong earning potential with benefits and education.

Employer: Not listed (hotel resort & restaurant environment)

Not listed (hotel resort & restaurant environment) Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Likely full-time management (in-person)

Likely full-time management (in-person) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on leadership role overseeing servers, bartenders, and front-of-house operations at a resort-style property. Ideal if you have 5+ years restaurant leadership, know bar programs and inventory, and like being on the floor during peak service.

Employer: Seedbol Kitchen

Location: 18979 Coastal Hwy, Unit 105, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Modern, clean, fast-casual spot with a 100% gluten-free, dairy-free menu. You’ll greet guests, run the POS, assemble bowls and smoothies, and keep the front of house spotless—great if you want steady hours and a structured environment.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.