🏥 Rehoboth Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Imaging Roles

Rehoboth Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with strong demand for experienced RNs and imaging pros. If you like coastal living and hospital work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00–$62.70/hour

MRI-focused RN role in Diagnostic Imaging, assisting radiologists with invasive procedures and moderate sedation. You’ll use both your nursing and radiology skills, with strong benefits and coastal lifestyle perks from Beebe Healthcare.

Employer: Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00–$62.70/hour

Similar to the MRI role but focused on CT, this RN position supports invasive procedures, moderate sedation, and patient monitoring in Diagnostic Imaging. Good fit if you’re an RN with imaging experience and want strong benefits plus sign-on/tuition perks.

Employer: Beebe Healthcare

Beebe Healthcare Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,888–$158,225.60/year

Leadership role overseeing wound care and diabetes management across inpatient and outpatient services. You’ll manage staff, quality metrics, revenue cycle, and program growth, with a focus on clinical excellence and community outreach.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outpatient echo role doing diagnostic echocardiograms for adult and geriatric patients. Ideal if you’re strong in imaging and Doppler modes, can clearly report findings to physicians, and have (or want) IV contrast/bubble study experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.