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🏥 Rehoboth Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple RN & Imaging Roles
Rehoboth Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with strong demand for experienced RNs and imaging pros. If you like coastal living and hospital work, these openings are worth a look.
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING RN – MRI
- Employer: Beebe Healthcare
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.00–$62.70/hour
MRI-focused RN role in Diagnostic Imaging, assisting radiologists with invasive procedures and moderate sedation. You’ll use both your nursing and radiology skills, with strong benefits and coastal lifestyle perks from Beebe Healthcare.
DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING RN – CT
- Employer: Beebe Healthcare
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $38.00–$62.70/hour
Similar to the MRI role but focused on CT, this RN position supports invasive procedures, moderate sedation, and patient monitoring in Diagnostic Imaging. Good fit if you’re an RN with imaging experience and want strong benefits plus sign-on/tuition perks.
WOUND CARE NURSE MANAGER (RN) – Outpatient Wound Care Center
- Employer: Beebe Healthcare
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,888–$158,225.60/year
Leadership role overseeing wound care and diabetes management across inpatient and outpatient services. You’ll manage staff, quality metrics, revenue cycle, and program growth, with a focus on clinical excellence and community outreach.
Cardiac Sonographer (Outpatient)
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Outpatient echo role doing diagnostic echocardiograms for adult and geriatric patients. Ideal if you’re strong in imaging and Doppler modes, can clearly report findings to physicians, and have (or want) IV contrast/bubble study experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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