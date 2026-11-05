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Rehoboth Beach
🛒 Rehoboth Beach Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Rehoboth Beach shops are gearing up for busy seasons, which means more front-of-house and stockroom help is in demand. If you like talking with people or keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Store Associate Seasonal – Vera Bradley
- Employer: Vera Bradley
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about giving warm, personal service, keeping the store looking great, and helping with stock and the register. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, working on your feet, and a friendly, team-focused vibe.
Associate Relationship Banker – South Delaware Valley Market Hire (Chase)
- Employer: JPMorgan Chase
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE (branch role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive total rewards package; details shared in hiring process
Help walk-in and scheduled clients with everyday banking, recommend products, and teach them how to use digital tools like the Chase app. Great if you like problem-solving, clear communication, and want a long-term path in financial services.
Supervisor – Vans Rehoboth Beach
- Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $19.50–$25.20 per hour + potential incentives
Lead by example on the sales floor, coach associates, and help run daily operations and merchandising. Ideal if you have at least a year of retail or leadership experience and want a fun, fast-paced store with a strong brand identity.
Retail Contingent (Sales Support Associate) – Kate Spade New York
- Employer: Kate Spade New York (Tapestry)
- Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
Keep the store "customer ready" by handling deliveries, organizing the stockroom, and keeping the floor filled and tidy. Nice match if you like staying busy behind the scenes but can also jump in to help shoppers when needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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