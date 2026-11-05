🛒 Rehoboth Beach Retail: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles Hiring Now

Rehoboth Beach shops are gearing up for busy seasons, which means more front-of-house and stockroom help is in demand. If you like talking with people or keeping a store running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about giving warm, personal service, keeping the store looking great, and helping with stock and the register. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, working on your feet, and a friendly, team-focused vibe.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE (branch role)

(branch role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive total rewards package; details shared in hiring process

Help walk-in and scheduled clients with everyday banking, recommend products, and teach them how to use digital tools like the Chase app. Great if you like problem-solving, clear communication, and want a long-term path in financial services.

Employer: Vans (VF Corporation)

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.50–$25.20 per hour + potential incentives

Lead by example on the sales floor, coach associates, and help run daily operations and merchandising. Ideal if you have at least a year of retail or leadership experience and want a fun, fast-paced store with a strong brand identity.

Employer: Kate Spade New York (Tapestry)

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Keep the store "customer ready" by handling deliveries, organizing the stockroom, and keeping the floor filled and tidy. Nice match if you like staying busy behind the scenes but can also jump in to help shoppers when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.