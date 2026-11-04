🛒 Rehoboth Beach DE Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rehoboth Beach is busy with visitors year-round, and local stores are hiring to keep up. Here are several customer-facing roles with solid brands and flexible hours.

Employer: Acosta Group (PRE-US)

Acosta Group (PRE-US) Location: Dewey Beach / Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Work early-day shifts (no late nights) making sure name-brand products look great and are fully stocked in Walmart. Flexible 2–4 day schedules, independent work, and health plan options (including no-copay telemedicine) even for part-timers.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Full-time, temporary-to-stylist track

Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you have a cosmetology license and want salon experience with built-in mentoring. You’ll assist Elite/Master Stylists, learn advanced services, then start building your own guest list and skills in color, cuts, styling, and more.

Employer: Walmart #2419

Location: 18922 Rehoboth Mall Blvd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible hourly premiums and incentives

Front-of-store role helping customers with checkouts, returns, and questions on mid and closing shifts. Comes with Walmart’s benefits like health coverage options, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and access to Live Better U education programs.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Rehoboth Beach, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay (exact rate not listed)

Help guests find gifts, snacks, and décor in Cracker Barrel’s country store—no retail experience needed. Offers weekly or same-day pay access, day-one health insurance eligibility for part-timers, store discounts, and growth paths with training from day one.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—flexible retail roles can be a great way to get your foot in the door locally.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.