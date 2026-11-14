📅 Community breakfast at the Reelsville/Washington Township VFD

The Reelsville/Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a breakfast on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7:00–11:00 a.m. EST.

Location: 7748 S. Co. Rd 625 W., Reelsville, IN

If you’re nearby and want to support your local volunteer fire department and connect with neighbors, you can stop by for breakfast during those hours. The listing notes “+ 1 dates,” so there may be additional dates, but only this one is clearly shown here.

Just show up at the fire department address during the event time to take part.