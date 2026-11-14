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🏭 Reedsville PA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Reedsville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Philips. If you’re local and like hands-on work, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Assembler I – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Philips
- Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite, 3rd shift)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.75–$23.71/hour
Work with small, delicate parts and do electro-mechanical assembly using hand tools and machines. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong hand–eye coordination, and want steady night-shift work with benefits and bonus potential.
Maintenance Engineer
- Employer: Philips
- Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$38.00/hour + occasional overtime
Senior-level maintenance role doing advanced troubleshooting on electro-mechanical systems, utilities, and production equipment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in regulated manufacturing and a technical degree and want to drive reliability and process improvements.
Quality Inspection Technician
- Employer: Philips
- Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite, 1st shift: 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00–$38.00/hour
Inspect parts and assemblies using CMM and hand tools, read engineering drawings, and support audits and nonconforming material reviews. Great for someone with 3–5 years quality inspection experience in medical device/pharma or similar.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon—these roles can close early.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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