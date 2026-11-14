Reedsville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Philips. If you’re local and like hands-on work, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Philips

Philips Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite, 3rd shift)

(onsite, 3rd shift) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75–$23.71/hour

Work with small, delicate parts and do electro-mechanical assembly using hand tools and machines. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong hand–eye coordination, and want steady night-shift work with benefits and bonus potential.

Employer: Philips

Philips Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$38.00/hour + occasional overtime

Senior-level maintenance role doing advanced troubleshooting on electro-mechanical systems, utilities, and production equipment. Ideal if you have 5+ years in regulated manufacturing and a technical degree and want to drive reliability and process improvements.

Employer: Philips

Philips Location: Reedsville, PA (onsite, 1st shift: 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm)

(onsite, 1st shift: 10am–6pm or 11am–7pm) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00–$38.00/hour

Inspect parts and assemblies using CMM and hand tools, read engineering drawings, and support audits and nonconforming material reviews. Great for someone with 3–5 years quality inspection experience in medical device/pharma or similar.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon—these roles can close early.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.