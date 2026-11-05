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🏥 Reedsport OR Healthcare Travel Jobs With Multiple Openings
Reedsport’s hospital scene is busy, and travel therapists are in demand. If you like small coastal towns and steady hours, these contracts are worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,827/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Reedsport, OR
- Salary: $1,827 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)
Top-rated travel agency with strong reviews and a woman-owned team. You get a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield health, dental, vision, and referral bonuses while working as a PTA in a therapy setting.
Travel Physical Therapist Assistant – $1,874/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Reedsport, OR
- Salary: $1,874 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Hospital-based PTA role with a solid weekly rate and standard 13-week contract. Good fit if you want inpatient experience and consistent daytime hours.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist Assistant – $2,009/week
- Employer: ALOIS Healthcare
- Location: Reedsport, OR
- Salary: $2,009 per week
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)
Inpatient PTA role focused on gait, balance, and therapeutic exercise, with clear documentation and reporting to the PT. ALOIS highlights industry-leading pay, housing stipends, and options for bonuses and CE credits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,700/week
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare
- Location: Reedsport, OR
- Salary: $2,700 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)
PT travel contract with a well-known therapy-focused agency. Includes health insurance, PTO, CEU reimbursement, license reimbursement, 401(k), and weekly pay, plus a recruiter who stays with you through the whole assignment.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon—travel spots in small coastal towns tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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