🏥 Reedsport OR Healthcare Travel Jobs With Multiple Openings

Reedsport’s hospital scene is busy, and travel therapists are in demand. If you like small coastal towns and steady hours, these contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Reedsport, OR

Salary: $1,827 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)

Top-rated travel agency with strong reviews and a woman-owned team. You get a dedicated recruiter, Blue Cross Blue Shield health, dental, vision, and referral bonuses while working as a PTA in a therapy setting.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Reedsport, OR

Salary: $1,874 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Hospital-based PTA role with a solid weekly rate and standard 13-week contract. Good fit if you want inpatient experience and consistent daytime hours.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

ALOIS Healthcare Location: Reedsport, OR

Salary: $2,009 per week

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)

Inpatient PTA role focused on gait, balance, and therapeutic exercise, with clear documentation and reporting to the PT. ALOIS highlights industry-leading pay, housing stipends, and options for bonuses and CE credits.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare

SkyBridge Healthcare Location: Reedsport, OR

Salary: $2,700 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days (8-hr shifts)

PT travel contract with a well-known therapy-focused agency. Includes health insurance, PTO, CEU reimbursement, license reimbursement, 401(k), and weekly pay, plus a recruiter who stays with you through the whole assignment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon—travel spots in small coastal towns tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.