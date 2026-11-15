Looking for a new four-legged friend in Redwood Valley, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County for someone just like you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County

Phone: (707) 485-0123

Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm

About Meyers:

Meyers is a handsome young pup ready to start his next chapter with a loving family. He’s looking for a home that will take him on fun adventures and help him grow into a wonderful adult dog.

👉 Meet Meyers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County

Phone: (707) 485-0123

Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm

About Chucky:

Don’t let the spooky name fool you—Chucky is a sweet, heart-stealing puppy. She’s hoping for a family who will include her in everyday life, from little adventures to cozy nights at home.

👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $195

Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County

Phone: (707) 485-0123

Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm

About Fabulosa:

Fabulosa is a small brindle girl with a gentle, low-key style. She may be a bit shy at first, but with patience, kindness, and love, her confidence can blossom and her fabulous side can shine.

👉 Meet Fabulosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County

Phone: (707) 485-0123

Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470

Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm

About Carrie:

Carrie is a lovely puppy dreaming of her happily-ever-after. She’s ready to make special memories with a family who will give her a safe, loving home and help her enjoy all of life’s little moments.

👉 Meet Carrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County at (707) 485-0123 or stop by during open hours to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.