undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Puppies & a Shy Sweetheart Dog Ready in Redwood Valley
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Redwood Valley, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County for someone just like you.
Meyers
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
- Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470
Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm
About Meyers:
Meyers is a handsome young pup ready to start his next chapter with a loving family. He’s looking for a home that will take him on fun adventures and help him grow into a wonderful adult dog.
👉 Meet Meyers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chucky
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
- Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470
Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm
About Chucky:
Don’t let the spooky name fool you—Chucky is a sweet, heart-stealing puppy. She’s hoping for a family who will include her in everyday life, from little adventures to cozy nights at home.
👉 Meet Chucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fabulosa
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $195
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
- Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470
Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm
About Fabulosa:
Fabulosa is a small brindle girl with a gentle, low-key style. She may be a bit shy at first, but with patience, kindness, and love, her confidence can blossom and her fabulous side can shine.
👉 Meet Fabulosa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carrie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
- Location & Hours: 9700 Uva Drive, Redwood Valley, CA 95470
Wed & Fri: 1–5 pm • Thu: 1–5 pm (by appointment) • Sat–Sun: 11 am–3 pm
About Carrie:
Carrie is a lovely puppy dreaming of her happily-ever-after. She’s ready to make special memories with a family who will give her a safe, loving home and help her enjoy all of life’s little moments.
👉 Meet Carrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, call Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County at (707) 485-0123 or stop by during open hours to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.