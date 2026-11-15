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🐱 Playful, Snuggly Cats Ready for Adoption in Redwood Valley
Looking for a feline friend in Redwood Valley, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting at your local shelter for a cozy home and a loving family.
Jones
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
Jones is a sleek, handsome young black cat looking for a fresh start. With his classic short coat and bright eyes, he’s ready to be the star of your living room and your photo roll.
👉 Meet Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
Steven is another charming young black kitty hoping for a forever home. If you love the look of a classic house panther, Steven could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Steven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County
- Phone: (707) 485-0123
Lock is a playful, sweet explorer who loves checking out new toys and discovering everything around him. He’s chatty with a big personality, and once he’s done playing, he turns into a total cuddle bug, happy to melt into your arms for nap time.
Ready to “lock” in a loving kitten and add extra snuggles to your home?
👉 Meet Lock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Redwood Valley, consider visiting Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County or giving them a call at (707) 485-0123 to learn more about these wonderful cats and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.