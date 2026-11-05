Redwood County hiring Assistant County Attorney

Redwood County is accepting applications for an Assistant County Attorney (Civil or Criminal). The job includes handling criminal cases from charging through sentencing for felony, gross misdemeanor, misdemeanor, and petty misdemeanor matters, and working on civil areas such as human services, child welfare, tax appeals, probate, planning and zoning, highway, environmental, vulnerable adults, guardianships, conservatorships, child support, child protection, and delinquency as assigned. The position will remain open until filled; see the full job description and apply online at the Redwood County website: www.redwoodcounty-mn.us.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Redwood County