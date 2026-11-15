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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Redwood City Right Now
Redwood City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing a home project or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.
iGnite Juicer – Good Condition
Item: White iGnite juicer
Condition: Good condition (no extra details given)
Location: Friendly Acres, Redwood City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice basic kitchen appliance if you want to start making fresh juice at home without spending money on a new machine.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Quality Flex Class 1 Flexible Air Duct
Item: Quality Flex Class 1 flexible air duct and HVAC parts
Details:
- About 18 feet of 8" duct
- About 10 feet of 12" duct
- 4 × 3" HVAC risers
Location: Edgewood Park, Redwood City, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you’re finishing or updating an HVAC project at home and need extra ducting without the cost.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wood Cabinet with Mirrored Doors
Item: Wood cabinet with mirrored doors
Description:
- Can be set into a wall
- Has 2 shelves
- Attractive stainless steel door handles and hinges
- Size: 30" x 30"
Location: Redwood City off of Brewster (Mt. Carmel area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos: Pictures here
Nice for a bathroom, hallway, or storage nook where you want both a mirror and hidden storage.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Redwood City tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.