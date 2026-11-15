Redwood City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing a home project or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.

Item: White iGnite juicer

Condition: Good condition (no extra details given)

Location: Friendly Acres, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice basic kitchen appliance if you want to start making fresh juice at home without spending money on a new machine.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Quality Flex Class 1 flexible air duct and HVAC parts

Details:

About 18 feet of 8" duct

About 10 feet of 12" duct

4 × 3" HVAC risers

Location: Edgewood Park, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re finishing or updating an HVAC project at home and need extra ducting without the cost.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wood cabinet with mirrored doors

Description:

Can be set into a wall

Has 2 shelves

Attractive stainless steel door handles and hinges

door handles and hinges Size: 30" x 30"

Location: Redwood City off of Brewster (Mt. Carmel area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos: Pictures here

Nice for a bathroom, hallway, or storage nook where you want both a mirror and hidden storage.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Redwood City tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.