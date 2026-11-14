Redwood City’s tech scene is still buzzing, with cloud and platform teams hiring for high-impact roles. If you’re into large-scale systems, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Oracle

Oracle Location: Redwood City, CA (plus other US hubs)

(plus other US hubs) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,300 – $209,500/year (US range for listed locations; bonus + equity eligible)

Design and run Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s dedicated-region networks, from L2–L4 to automation and observability. Good fit if you have strong routing (BGP/OSPF), data center/cloud networking, and Python-based network automation experience.

Employer: Box

Box Location: Redwood City, CA

Type: Full-time (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office) Salary: $165,000 – $206,500/year (Redwood City range; equity + benefits eligible)

Join Box’s Caching Team that handles tens of millions of requests per second using Memcached and Redis. Ideal if you have 3+ years of backend experience, love high-scale distributed systems, and want to shape next-gen caching architecture.

Employer: Box

Box Location: Redwood City, CA

Type: Full-time (hybrid; ~3 days/week in office)

(hybrid; ~3 days/week in office) Salary: $165,000 – $206,000/year (Redwood City range; equity + benefits eligible)

Work on Box’s Kubernetes-based Platform as a Service that every Box service depends on. Great for engineers with 3+ years in software/infrastructure, deep Kubernetes knowledge, and hands-on experience with tools like Terraform, Helm, and cloud K8s (AWS/GCP).

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still consider applying—these teams care a lot about strong fundamentals and growth potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.