Redwood City shared the latest eNews update for neighbors. The newsletter includes news about the new Library Director, a workshop on the new Stanford Medicine cancer center in Redwood City on Nov. 14, a reminder about the Coats for Kids holiday drive, and the ART on the Square Holiday Show on Nov. 21.

Neighbors can read the full eNews online and sign up to get the weekly newsletter by email. The city invites residents to stay informed about local events and programs happening in Redwood City.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Redwood City