Looking for a new feline friend in Redwood City, CA? These adoptable cats are ready to bring purrs, playtime, and lots of love into a forever home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Feline Lucky Rescue

Contact: (650) 241-8454

Rowdy is one of three brave brothers found together in a box near the train tracks in Palo Alto. After a rough start, he’s now safe and ready for a forever home filled with love, cozy naps, and lots of toys. He’s described as a little explorer and “party starter,” always ready to check out what’s new and join in the fun.

👉 Meet Rowdy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Feline Lucky Rescue

Contact: (650) 241-8454

Romeo is the tiniest of the three brothers, with a big appetite and a sweet heart-shaped marking on his shoulder. Like his siblings, he was rescued after being found in a box near the train tracks. He’s now ready for a safe, loving home where he can enjoy treats, cuddles, and a fresh start.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Feline Lucky Rescue

Contact: (650) 241-8454

Rascal is the fluffy-tailed brother of the trio, with big paws and a handsome tabby coat. He’s described as gentle and clever, and he’s also part of the same rescue story—found in a box with his brothers near the train tracks in Palo Alto. Rascal is now looking for a forever family to keep him safe and loved.

👉 Meet Rascal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $80

Shelter: Nine Lives Foundation

Contact: (650) 368-1365

Hues n Cues is a playful little tabby who loves to jump, play, and be petted. Her caregivers say she’s very affectionate and enjoys hugs and treat sticks. If you’re looking for a loving, people-friendly kitten, she could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Hues n Cues and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Redwood City area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters listed above, share these kitties with friends, or stop by to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.