Redwood City neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now — from art supplies to home appliances. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Large lot of grayscale coloring pages

Details: A big bundle of 90 sets (180 pages total) of detailed grayscale art prints. Subjects include portraits and landscapes. Paper weight may vary, so some sheets may feel different from others. Great for coloring, crafting, or framing as decor.

Location: Friendly Acres, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Caroma Royale dual-flush toilet (Model 624530W)

Details: 2-piece toilet with all the hardware included, plus an extra wax ring. The owners are changing toilet styles and want this gone today if possible; they mention they may toss it if it’s not picked up soon. Good option if you’re updating a bathroom on a budget.

Location: Friendly Acres, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Himalayan salt lamp

Details: Natural pink salt crystal lamp with base and power cord included. Nice for soft lighting on a nightstand, desk, or living room shelf.

Location: West Farm Hill, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: GE turntable microwave oven

Details: Listed as in good condition with a turntable, multiple settings, and a digital display. It was rescued from the rain and is noted as still available. A solid pick if you need a backup or replacement microwave.

Location: Selby Lane, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: 36" stainless steel Samsung range hood

Details: Features dual lights and vent filters. Described as in good working order; it just doesn’t fit the new stove. Great free upgrade if your current hood is old or noisy.

Location: Selby Lane, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Elliptical trainer – Schwinn Journey 4.5

Details: Exercise elliptical machine from Schwinn, model Journey 4.5. A nice way to add cardio to your home setup without buying new equipment.

Location: Redwood Shores East, Redwood City, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Redwood City tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.