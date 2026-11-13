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🏥 Redwood City healthcare jobs with multiple openings
Redwood City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.
Physician – OB/GYN Hospitalist & Medical Director
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Redwood City, CA)
- Type: Full-time (minimum 6 shifts/month for full benefits)
- Salary: $345,000 – $438,000/year
New OB‑GYN hospitalist program where you can help build workflows, culture, and clinical standards from day one. They’re hiring multiple OB‑GYN hospitalists plus a medical director, with 24‑hour in‑house shifts, competitive hourly pay, and a director stipend for the leadership role.
Caregiver (Redwood City, CA)
- Employer: TheKey
- Location: Redwood City, San Carlos, Atherton, Emerald Hills
- Type: Part-time and full-time available
- Pay: $22–$25/hour, paid weekly
In‑home senior care with flexible schedules, paid training, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match. Great if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience and want steady hours helping older adults one‑on‑one.
Sterile Processing Technician II – Certified
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Redwood City Hospital, Redwood City, CA
- Type: Part-time (24 hours/week, nights)
- Schedule: Mon 11:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m.; Tue–Fri 11:00 p.m.–4:00 a.m., plus weekend rotation
Entry‑level union role in the Sterile Processing Department, handling cleaning, assembly, and sterilization of surgical instruments and equipment. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of instrument processing experience and a current CS/SPD‑type certification.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles opening all the time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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