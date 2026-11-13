Redwood City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to in‑home care. Here are a few solid openings if you want to stay local and work in medicine.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Redwood City, CA )

CompHealth (hospital-employed role in ) Type: Full-time (minimum 6 shifts/month for full benefits)

(minimum 6 shifts/month for full benefits) Salary: $345,000 – $438,000/year

New OB‑GYN hospitalist program where you can help build workflows, culture, and clinical standards from day one. They’re hiring multiple OB‑GYN hospitalists plus a medical director, with 24‑hour in‑house shifts, competitive hourly pay, and a director stipend for the leadership role.

Employer: TheKey

Location: Redwood City, San Carlos, Atherton, Emerald Hills

Redwood City, San Carlos, Atherton, Emerald Hills Type: Part-time and full-time available

Pay: $22–$25/hour, paid weekly

In‑home senior care with flexible schedules, paid training, and benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match. Great if you have at least 1 year of caregiving experience and want steady hours helping older adults one‑on‑one.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Redwood City Hospital, Redwood City, CA

Type: Part-time (24 hours/week, nights)

Schedule: Mon 11:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m.; Tue–Fri 11:00 p.m.–4:00 a.m., plus weekend rotation

Entry‑level union role in the Sterile Processing Department, handling cleaning, assembly, and sterilization of surgical instruments and equipment. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of instrument processing experience and a current CS/SPD‑type certification.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have related roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.