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Redwood City
Zoppé Italian Family Circus opens in Redwood City
6 days ago
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus opens under the Big Top in Downtown Redwood City on Friday, November 6, with shows running through November 29. Tickets are on sale now for this month-long circus event. Watch a preview and learn about the Zoppé family's circus history here: https://youtu.be/lCFxYtfixog?si=IAIQXND-N1fdS8HQ More information and tickets: www.redwoodcity.org/zoppe
This content is adapted from materials provided by Redwood City Events
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