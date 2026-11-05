💻 Redwood City IT Roles With Multiple High-Paying Openings

Redwood City’s tech scene is still buzzing, with strong demand for cloud, AI, and infrastructure talent. Here are several senior IT roles hiring now, all based in Redwood City, CA.

Employer: Equinix

Equinix Location: Redwood City, CA (global company HQ)

(global company HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary (Redwood City office): $146,000 – $218,000/year base

Work on cutting-edge AI inference networking and open-source SDN tools at the world’s largest digital infrastructure company. You’ll design highly redundant L4/L7 networking, work with tools like Envoy, NGINX, HAProxy, and code in Go/Python/C/C++/Rust, all while helping shape Equinix’s open-source presence.

Employer: Box

Location: Redwood City, CA (HQ, hybrid – ~3 days/week in office)

(HQ, hybrid – ~3 days/week in office) Type: Full-time

Salary (Redwood City): $165,000 – $206,000/year base

Join Box’s Kubernetes Platform Team, owning core PaaS infrastructure that every Box service runs on. Ideal if you know Kubernetes internals, Terraform/Helm/ArgoCD, and cloud (AWS or GCP), and want to build secure, scalable clusters and tools that boost developer productivity.

Employer: Oracle

Location: Redwood City, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality strategy for Oracle Database, turning real customer workloads into better testing and higher product reliability. Great fit if you have 10–15+ years in database or quality engineering, deep Oracle RDBMS expertise (RAC, Data Guard, Exadata, OCI, etc.), and enjoy working across support, engineering, and execs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, apply anyway—these teams are hiring for impact and experience, not just buzzwords.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.