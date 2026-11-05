🏥 Redwood City Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $160K+ Roles

Redwood City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from biotech safety roles to hands-on caregiving and mental health. Here are several solid options if you’re looking to work in care on the Peninsula.

Employer: Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Location: Redwood City, CA (onsite HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $164,000 – $205,000/year base pay range

High-impact role at an oncology company working on cutting-edge RAS(ON) cancer drugs. You’ll lead safety surveillance for clinical trials, review key safety documents, and support regulatory filings across early and late-stage programs.

Employer: Nurse Next Door San Mateo

Location: Redwood City, CA (in-home care)

Type: Part-time or full-time, flexible shifts (weekdays, weekends, overnights)

Part-time or full-time, flexible shifts (weekdays, weekends, overnights) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving with seniors focused on “Happier Aging” in their homes. Flexible 10–40 hour schedules, paid training, and support with California Home Care Aide registration; ideal if you’re compassionate and want direct client interaction.

Employer: Premise Health

Location: Redwood City, CA (on-site health center)

Type: Full-time, 32 hours/week, 4 days (8A–5P)

Salary: $353,876 – $373,876/year (for 32 hrs/week)

Clinic-based psychiatry role serving employees and their dependents ages 2+ in an outpatient setting. You’ll handle evaluations, med management, and collaborative care with a strong benefits package and a schedule built for work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.