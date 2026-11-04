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Redwood City
🚔 Redwood City Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security Roles
2 days ago
Redwood City is busy and growing, so security and safety teams are hiring. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping places safe, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Full Time Patrol (Unarmed)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Redwood City, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 3:30 PM – 12:00 AM
This role is all about routine patrols, watching for issues, and helping people at a corporate site. Good fit if you want steady hours, like being on your feet, and want paid training, career growth, and access to health and retirement benefits.
Site Security Manager
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Redwood City, CA
- Type: Likely full-time (management role)
Lead security officers at a client site and help keep people and property safe. This is a step up if you’ve been a site supervisor, operations manager, or account manager, and want weekly pay, benefits, and a bigger say in how security runs.
Security GSOC Lead
- Employer: Securitas
- Location: Redwood City, CA
- Type: Likely full-time (lead role)
Work in a Global Security Operations Center (GSOC), watching cameras and alarms, tracking risks like weather, crime, or tech issues, and guiding operators during incidents. Great if you have 3–5 years in corporate security/GSOC, strong tech skills, and want to lead a team in a fast-paced control-room setting.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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