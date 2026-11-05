💻 Multiple Server Admin Openings at Redstone Arsenal, AL

Redstone Arsenal is busy right now with cleared IT work, especially around servers, security, and virtualization. If you’ve got DoD experience, Security+, and a Secret clearance, these are worth a look.

Employer: Agile Defense

Agile Defense Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite

\ 100% onsite Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)

Certs: Security+ce (can be earned within 6 months)

(can be earned within 6 months) Level: Junior/Mid-level, 5+ years IT experience

You’ll harden and maintain Windows Server and RHEL systems, apply DISA STIGs, and support DHCP, DNS, Group Policy, AD, plus VMware ESXi and some OpenShift/GitOps. Good fit if you like hands-on server work, security compliance, and clear documentation in a DoD data center environment.

Employer: Agile Defense

Agile Defense Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite

\ 100% onsite Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)

Certs: Security+ce (within 6 months)

(within 6 months) Level: Junior/Mid-level, 5+ years IT experience

This is the same Junior/Mid Server Administrator role as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform, use this link instead of the LinkedIn one.

Employer: Agile Defense

Agile Defense Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite

\ 100% onsite Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)

Certs: Security+ce at start

Level: Mid to Senior, 7+ years systems/infrastructure experience

This one is for folks ready to own enterprise infrastructure: OpenShift/Kubernetes, GitOps (Argo CD), VMware vSphere/VCF, IIS, GitLab/Jira/Confluence, SSO (SAML/OIDC/OAuth), and DISA STIG-based security. You’ll lead designs, troubleshoot complex issues, and mentor junior admins across Windows, Linux, virtualization, and container platforms.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and skim the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; cleared IT roles at Redstone tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.