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💻 Multiple Server Admin Openings at Redstone Arsenal, AL
Redstone Arsenal is busy right now with cleared IT work, especially around servers, security, and virtualization. If you’ve got DoD experience, Security+, and a Secret clearance, these are worth a look.
Server Administrator II (Junior/Mid-Level)
- Employer: Agile Defense
- Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)
- Certs: Security+ce (can be earned within 6 months)
- Level: Junior/Mid-level, 5+ years IT experience
You’ll harden and maintain Windows Server and RHEL systems, apply DISA STIGs, and support DHCP, DNS, Group Policy, AD, plus VMware ESXi and some OpenShift/GitOps. Good fit if you like hands-on server work, security compliance, and clear documentation in a DoD data center environment.
Server Administrator II (Junior/Mid-Level) – Indeed Listing
- Employer: Agile Defense
- Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)
- Certs: Security+ce (within 6 months)
- Level: Junior/Mid-level, 5+ years IT experience
This is the same Junior/Mid Server Administrator role as above, posted on Indeed. If you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform, use this link instead of the LinkedIn one.
Server Administrator III (Mid to Senior-Level)
- Employer: Agile Defense
- Location: Redstone Arsenal, AL \ 100% onsite
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active Secret (required to start)
- Certs: Security+ce at start
- Level: Mid to Senior, 7+ years systems/infrastructure experience
This one is for folks ready to own enterprise infrastructure: OpenShift/Kubernetes, GitOps (Argo CD), VMware vSphere/VCF, IIS, GitLab/Jira/Confluence, SSO (SAML/OIDC/OAuth), and DISA STIG-based security. You’ll lead designs, troubleshoot complex issues, and mentor junior admins across Windows, Linux, virtualization, and container platforms.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still save it and skim the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; cleared IT roles at Redstone tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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