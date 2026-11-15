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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Redondo Beach Today
Redondo Beach neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and moving supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.
Free Small Couch
Item: Small half of a couch
Condition: Great condition
Location: Upper Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
A small half-couch that could work well in a cozy living room, office, or kids’ play area. Described as in great condition, so it should be ready to use as-is.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
2 Dining Room Chairs
Item: Two dining room chairs
Condition: Great condition
Location: Upper Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Pair of dining chairs in great condition. Nice if you need extra seating for a small table, a breakfast nook, or a home office.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lucid Mattress - Twin size FREE
Item: Lucid brand twin-size mattress topper
Condition: Very good condition
Details: Thinner mattress but described as very comfortable
Location: Franklin Park, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
A Lucid twin-size mattress topper in very good condition. It’s on the thinner side, so it could be great for a guest bed, kids’ room, or dorm-style setup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Moving Boxes
Item: Assorted moving boxes & packing supplies
Details: Various sizes of boxes (Home Depot, Costco), plus packing paper, bubble wrap, and packing peanuts
Location: Beryl Heights, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re moving or decluttering. You get a mix of box sizes and lots of packing materials, which can save you a good chunk of money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Baby Seat with Rainbow Pattern
Item: Baby seat with rainbow and cloud design
Condition: Baby has outgrown it
Details: Includes attached toys
Location: North Redondo, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
A colorful baby seat with a cute rainbow and cloud pattern and built-in toys to keep little ones busy. Great for short play sessions while you’re nearby.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bright Starts Baby Walker
Item: Bright Starts baby walker
Details: Colorful walker with interactive play panel, animal designs, and number buttons
Location: North Redondo, Redondo Beach, CA
Category: Baby & kids
Source: nextdoor.com
A baby walker that offers both movement and play. The interactive panel with animals and numbers can help keep your baby entertained while they practice standing and moving.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Redondo Beach tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.