Redondo Beach neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to baby gear and moving supplies. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Small half of a couch

Condition: Great condition

Location: Upper Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

A small half-couch that could work well in a cozy living room, office, or kids’ play area. Described as in great condition, so it should be ready to use as-is.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two dining room chairs

Condition: Great condition

Location: Upper Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Pair of dining chairs in great condition. Nice if you need extra seating for a small table, a breakfast nook, or a home office.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lucid brand twin-size mattress topper

Condition: Very good condition

Details: Thinner mattress but described as very comfortable

Location: Franklin Park, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

A Lucid twin-size mattress topper in very good condition. It’s on the thinner side, so it could be great for a guest bed, kids’ room, or dorm-style setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted moving boxes & packing supplies

Details: Various sizes of boxes (Home Depot, Costco), plus packing paper, bubble wrap, and packing peanuts

Location: Beryl Heights, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re moving or decluttering. You get a mix of box sizes and lots of packing materials, which can save you a good chunk of money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Baby seat with rainbow and cloud design

Condition: Baby has outgrown it

Details: Includes attached toys

Location: North Redondo, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

A colorful baby seat with a cute rainbow and cloud pattern and built-in toys to keep little ones busy. Great for short play sessions while you’re nearby.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bright Starts baby walker

Details: Colorful walker with interactive play panel, animal designs, and number buttons

Location: North Redondo, Redondo Beach, CA

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

A baby walker that offers both movement and play. The interactive panel with animals and numbers can help keep your baby entertained while they practice standing and moving.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Redondo Beach tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.