Redondo Beach is buzzing with space and defense work right now, and a lot of it is hands-on, cutting-edge hardware. If you’re an engineer who likes real flight hardware and complex systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Impulse Space (via Crosslinked listing)

Impulse Space (via listing) Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site (BS-level, 2+ years experience)

(BS-level, 2+ years experience) Salary: Not listed (Crosslinked notes BS-level process roles show a median ~$116K; this posting itself does not list pay)

Work on welds for real spacecraft hardware: Helios structural tanks, Deneb engine assemblies, and valves. You’ll develop and qualify weld processes (laser, FSW, GTAW, orbital tube), run test campaigns, interpret NDE and mechanical test data, and help drive automated welding solutions for aluminum, nickel, stainless, titanium, and copper alloys. Stock options and standard benefits are available; U.S. person/ITAR eligibility required.

Employer: Impulse Space

Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year

Own thermal management for spacecraft from concept through flight. You’ll build and maintain thermal models, design hardware (heat pipes, radiators, heaters, MLI, etc.), define and run thermal/vacuum tests, and work closely with design engineers on a fast-moving team. Role includes stock options, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k); U.S. citizen or ITAR-eligible status required.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Systems Sector

Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $142,200 – $213,400/year

Senior systems architect role shaping advanced space system architectures and CONOPS. You’ll lead cross-functional systems engineering threads, develop and maintain architecture docs, support mission planning, and often work in an MBSE environment (Cameo/SysML). Active TS or SCI clearance and U.S. citizenship required; relocation may be available plus strong benefits and 9/80 schedule options.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time, 100% on-site

Salary: $142,200 – $213,400/year

Lead a team of test engineers working on spacecraft integration and test for a rapid production line. You’ll develop and run system-level test procedures, troubleshoot EGSE and flight hardware, and coordinate with program management, systems, and mission assurance. Active Secret clearance, shift work, and some travel are required; role comes with Northrop’s full Total Rewards benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing fast and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.