Redondo Beach is quietly turning into a hot spot for space and advanced manufacturing work. If you like building real hardware and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $35.00 – $45.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (about 1:30pm – 11:00pm)

This role machines complex parts for spacecraft and rocket engine hardware on multi‑axis CNC mills and lathes (up to 5‑axis). You’ll do your own precision inspections, help improve processes, and get access to stock options, medical/vision/dental, and a 401(k).

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $45.00 – $60.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (about 2:00pm – 10:00pm)

You’ll program parts for engines, vehicles, avionics, and test hardware using multiple CAM tools (NX, Mastercam, Fusion 360, ESPRIT, Hypermill, etc.). This is a hands‑on role where you also work with 5‑axis machines and help speed up the whole shop, with stock options, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $185,000 – $225,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior leadership role owning quality across all vehicle programs and leading the Build Reliability and inspection teams. You’ll drive AS9100 certification, set department strategy and KPIs, and work directly with execs, with stock options, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k) access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on levels and related roles on the company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.