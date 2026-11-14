There are some handy free items up for grabs in and around Redondo Beach right now. If you need pet gear, garden supplies, or a home office upgrade, take a look below.

Item: Plastic cat litter box

Condition: Used, medium size, cleaned, with some scuff marks in the tray

Color: Gray/blue

Location: Golden Hills, Redondo Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, no-frills litter box that’s already been cleaned. Good backup box or starter for a new cat.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stack of concrete cinder blocks and wooden crates

Use: Construction projects, raised beds, garden borders, storage, or DIY projects

Location: Lower Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice find if you’re working on a yard project or need sturdy storage. Bring a vehicle that can handle the weight of the blocks.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Black L-shaped desk with corner return and two lower shelves

Extras: Includes power supply that fits the table

Location: Torrance-182nd Street, Torrance, CA (near Redondo Beach)

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a home office or study corner, with extra shelf space and built-in power. Plan for enough room in your car or truck to move an L-shaped desk.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.