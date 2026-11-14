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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Redondo Beach Today
There are some handy free items up for grabs in and around Redondo Beach right now. If you need pet gear, garden supplies, or a home office upgrade, take a look below.
Plastic Cat Litter Box
Item: Plastic cat litter box
Condition: Used, medium size, cleaned, with some scuff marks in the tray
Color: Gray/blue
Location: Golden Hills, Redondo Beach, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, no-frills litter box that’s already been cleaned. Good backup box or starter for a new cat.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Concrete Cinder Blocks And Wooden Crates
Item: Stack of concrete cinder blocks and wooden crates
Use: Construction projects, raised beds, garden borders, storage, or DIY projects
Location: Lower Hollywood Riviera, Redondo Beach, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice find if you’re working on a yard project or need sturdy storage. Bring a vehicle that can handle the weight of the blocks.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Black L-Shaped Desk with Shelves
Item: Black L-shaped desk with corner return and two lower shelves
Extras: Includes power supply that fits the table
Location: Torrance-182nd Street, Torrance, CA (near Redondo Beach)
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a home office or study corner, with extra shelf space and built-in power. Plan for enough room in your car or truck to move an L-shaped desk.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in our area tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.