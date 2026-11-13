Redondo Beach tech is buzzing with space and defense work right now—lots of hands-on roles building real systems, not just slide decks. If you’re into DSP, GPUs, or software test, there’s good stuff here.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA (onsite, space vehicles)

(onsite, space vehicles) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,000 – $185,000 / year

Lead advanced DSP algorithms for next‑gen space vehicle communication systems. Heavy MATLAB/Simulink, fixed‑point implementation, and close work with FPGA teams, plus potential stock options, medical/vision/dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Northrop Grumman – Space Sector Location: Redondo Beach, CA (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,200 – $213,400 / year

Senior role building and optimizing GPU/CUDA software for embedded and real‑time systems, supporting space and defense programs. Requires an active Secret clearance, strong C/C++, VxWorks, and offers relocation help, bonuses, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Northrop Grumman – Space Sector

Northrop Grumman – Space Sector Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,800 – $171,000 / year (depending on level)

Own software integration and automated testing for space systems using Perl, Python, Linux, and tools like Eggplant/Robot/Selenium. Needs Top Secret or SCI clearance, and comes with 9/80 schedule options, PTO, and a strong benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.