Redondo Beach is buzzing with high-level space and defense engineering work right now. If you’re into spacecraft, advanced hardware, or test systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $240,000 – $300,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the full technical vision for a next‑gen lunar lander, from early concept through on‑orbit and lunar surface operations. This is a senior role for someone with deep spacecraft experience who wants ownership of system architecture and mission success.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $100,000 – $205,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own and improve PCBA manufacturing and testing for spaceflight hardware. Great fit if you like hands‑on work with test systems, process optimization, and partnering closely with design engineers.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $135,000 – $215,000/year

Type: Full-time

Take cradle‑to‑grave ownership of composite overwrapped pressure vessels for current and future vehicles. Ideal for a composites pro who wants to lead design, analysis, testing, and supplier relationships for high‑pressure flight hardware.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $103,600 – $155,400/year

Type: Full-time, on-site

Design and support mechanical ground support equipment for spacecraft integration and test, from lift slings to transport systems. Comes with a 9/80 schedule, strong benefits, and the chance to work on major space and defense programs (Secret clearance required).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.