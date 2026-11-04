🏗️ Multiple High-Paying Engineering Roles in Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach is turning into a serious hub for space hardware. If you’re into hands-on engineering and like seeing your work fly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $140,000 – $180,000/year

Type: Full-time

Design and own spacecraft electrical systems from first sketch to flight, including power, batteries, solar, and control electronics. Great fit if you have 5+ years in analog/power/control electronics and want broad ownership plus stock options and full benefits.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $100,000 – $155,000/year

Type: Full-time

Own spacecraft propulsion components end-to-end: CAD, analysis, build, and test. Ideal if you have 3+ years in valve/component design, are strong in CAD and analysis, and want to work on high-performance, on-orbit hardware with stock options and full benefits.

Employer: Impulse Space

Impulse Space Location: Redondo Beach, CA

Salary: $25.00 – $55.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Test spacecraft circuit boards using meters, scopes, and data systems to make sure avionics are flight-ready. Good match if you have 2–5 years board-level testing, know ESD safety cold, and like hands-on lab work with clear procedures.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tune your resume or next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.