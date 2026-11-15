Here are some free items being offered around Redmond and nearby cities. All are from local neighbors and could be a great fit for your home or hobbies.

Item: 4 decks of playing cards

Condition: Red decks are sealed; blue deck is open but not used

Location: Pickup meet-up in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland (exact spot arranged with poster)

Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice little set if you like card games or need extras for guests.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Small bag of Christmas ornaments and decorations

Condition: From a smoker’s home – not suitable if you are sensitive to smoke

Location: Meet in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland (you choose what works)

Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

Good for holiday decorating if smoke smell is not an issue for you.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Full run of National Geographic magazines for 2005 and 2006 (all issues)

Condition: Great condition, but no maps included

Location: Meet-up in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland

Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

Nice set for reading, school projects, or art/collage work.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 3 Rolling Stone double issues

Issues included:

Dec 1983 – Jan 1984

Jun – Aug 1984

Dec 1984 – Jan 1985

Condition: General wear

Location: Meet in Bellevue, Kirkland, or Redmond

Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

Fun find for music fans or collectors of vintage magazines.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Old Emerson AM-FM radio

Condition: Works on AC power; battery operation is uncertain

Location: Meet in Bellevue, Kirkland, or Redmond

Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends

Source: trashnothing.com

Could be a nice retro piece if you want a simple radio that plugs into the wall.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—free items in the Redmond area tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.