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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Redmond This Week
Here are some free items being offered around Redmond and nearby cities. All are from local neighbors and could be a great fit for your home or hobbies.
Playing Cards - Unused - 4 Decks (Bellevue-Redmond)
Item: 4 decks of playing cards
Condition: Red decks are sealed; blue deck is open but not used
Location: Pickup meet-up in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland (exact spot arranged with poster)
Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends
Source: trashnothing.com
Nice little set if you like card games or need extras for guests.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Xmas Ornaments & Decorations-Smoker (Bellevue-Redmond)
Item: Small bag of Christmas ornaments and decorations
Condition: From a smoker’s home – not suitable if you are sensitive to smoke
Location: Meet in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland (you choose what works)
Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends
Source: trashnothing.com
Good for holiday decorating if smoke smell is not an issue for you.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
National Geographic 2005-2006 (Bellevue-Redmond)
Item: Full run of National Geographic magazines for 2005 and 2006 (all issues)
Condition: Great condition, but no maps included
Location: Meet-up in Bellevue, Redmond, or Kirkland
Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends
Source: trashnothing.com
Nice set for reading, school projects, or art/collage work.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
3 Rolling Stone Double Issues 1984 (Bellevue-Redmond)
Item: 3 Rolling Stone double issues
Issues included:
- Dec 1983 – Jan 1984
- Jun – Aug 1984
- Dec 1984 – Jan 1985
Condition: General wear
Location: Meet in Bellevue, Kirkland, or Redmond
Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends
Source: trashnothing.com
Fun find for music fans or collectors of vintage magazines.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Old Emerson Radio - AC Works (Bellevue-Redmond)
Item: Old Emerson AM-FM radio
Condition: Works on AC power; battery operation is uncertain
Location: Meet in Bellevue, Kirkland, or Redmond
Timing: Generally weekdays after 3pm or weekends
Source: trashnothing.com
Could be a nice retro piece if you want a simple radio that plugs into the wall.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—free items in the Redmond area tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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