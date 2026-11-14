undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Redmond, WA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Redmond’s food and beauty scene is busy right now, with small businesses and restaurants looking for steady help. If you like fast-paced work and making people feel taken care of, these local roles are worth a look.
Lash Stylist
- Employer: A + iLash Studio
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time
- Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year
Join a growing lash studio that offers hands-on training, flexible schedules, and steady clients (no self-marketing needed). Great for both licensed lash pros and motivated beginners ready to train and grow in a supportive beauty studio.
Cook/Chef
- Employer: Maki Stand
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time)
- Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Work in a fast-paced kitchen where you can show off your knife skills, help with menu ideas, and support both restaurant service and catering. Good fit if you have prior kitchen experience and want room to grow in the food industry.
Back of House Team Member
- Employer: Donburi Station in Bellevue
- Location: Redmond, WA
- Type: Not listed (in-person)
- Pay: $17.13 – $28.40 per hour
- Requirements: 2+ years kitchen station experience, WA Food Worker Card
Help keep a busy kitchen running by prepping ingredients, cooking on the line, and following food safety rules. Solid option if you already have some restaurant experience and want reliable hours plus employee discounts and paid training.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.