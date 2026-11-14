Redmond’s food and beauty scene is busy right now, with small businesses and restaurants looking for steady help. If you like fast-paced work and making people feel taken care of, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: A + iLash Studio

A + iLash Studio Location: Redmond, WA

Redmond, WA Type: Full-time, Part-time

Full-time, Part-time Pay: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

Join a growing lash studio that offers hands-on training, flexible schedules, and steady clients (no self-marketing needed). Great for both licensed lash pros and motivated beginners ready to train and grow in a supportive beauty studio.

Employer: Maki Stand

Maki Stand Location: Redmond, WA

Redmond, WA Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time) Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Work in a fast-paced kitchen where you can show off your knife skills, help with menu ideas, and support both restaurant service and catering. Good fit if you have prior kitchen experience and want room to grow in the food industry.

Employer: Donburi Station in Bellevue

Donburi Station in Bellevue Location: Redmond, WA

Redmond, WA Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $17.13 – $28.40 per hour

Requirements: 2+ years kitchen station experience, WA Food Worker Card

Help keep a busy kitchen running by prepping ingredients, cooking on the line, and following food safety rules. Solid option if you already have some restaurant experience and want reliable hours plus employee discounts and paid training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.