Redmond’s creative scene is buzzing, especially around gaming and digital content. If you love Minecraft and want your design work seen worldwide, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ten Gun Design

Ten Gun Design Location: Redmond, WA (onsite/Seattle-area studio)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Capture Minecraft gameplay and turn it into trailers, social clips, and campaign videos for a global audience. This role is very hands-on: you’ll own capture, editing, motion graphics, and sound for content across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and more.

Employer: Ten Gun Design

Ten Gun Design Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help shape how the world sees Minecraft through layouts, campaign assets, and presentations. You’ll turn loose ideas into clean, on-brand designs for launches, events, social, and studio communications, working closely with creative and marketing teams.

Employer: Ten Gun Design

Ten Gun Design Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the look and feel of Minecraft events, from booth concepts and arena graphics to social promos and on-screen content. This is a mix of big-picture creative direction and hands-on design for fans experiencing Minecraft in person and online.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on tools, portfolio needs, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.