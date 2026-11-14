Redmond’s leasing and sales scene is busy right now, especially around property management and tech‑adjacent roles. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: MainGate Management

MainGate Management Location: Redmond, WA (3 local apartment communities)

(3 local apartment communities) Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year + up to ~$30,000 in commissions/bonuses

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

This role mixes leasing, marketing, and resident relations across about 250 units. Good fit if you have 2+ years in leasing/property management, like working independently, and want solid base pay with strong commission potential.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $24–$26/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid sick days, holidays, potential commissions/bonuses

You’ll tour units, close leases, handle paperwork, and support resident events. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma, basic computer skills, and Fair Housing knowledge, and want a clear path to grow in property management.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Redmond, WA 98052 (Hybrid – 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base up to $125,000/year + $60,000 uncapped commission + bonuses

Focus: Wholesale IP Transit, DDoS protection, network security

Lead a team of 3 Account Executives selling into content providers, SaaS platforms, ISPs, and more. Ideal if you’re closing your own high-velocity, recurring revenue deals now and want your first step into sales management with strong earning upside.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training, growth, and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.