Redmond has some nice options right now if you love working with kids and teens. From STEM camps to early learning and Latin, there’s a mix of part-time and full-time roles to explore.

Employer: Stemtree of Redmond

Stemtree of Redmond Location: Redmond, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Schedule: Winter camps Dec 4 – Jan 14, Mon–Fri, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., 3–4 days/week; possible extension into after-school program

Teach fun, hands-on STEM classes for grades K–7 in Science, Math, Scratch Coding, and basic Electrical Engineering/Python. Great fit if you’re studying or recently graduated in Computer Science, Engineering, Education, or similar and enjoy working with kids; paid training and all materials are provided, with extra pay if you can help pick up students from local schools.

Employer: The Overlake School

Location: Redmond, WA (in person, 75-acre campus)

(in person, 75-acre campus) Type: Full-time, salaried, exempt

Wage: $63,971 – $122,532 per year (based on education and experience)

(based on education and experience) Schedule: School-year role starting late August 2027, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., plus some evenings/weekends

Teach four sections of Middle or Upper School Latin and help students connect the classical world to modern life. Role includes advisory, club sponsorship, and school events, with strong benefits (low-cost medical, free dental/vision, retirement match, paid breaks, daily meal allowance, and professional development) and a collaborative, student-centered culture.

Employer: YMCA of Greater Seattle

Location: Redmond, WA

Type: Full-time

Hiring Range: $24.00 – $28.50 per hour DOE

Schedule: Mon–Fri, shifts within 6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Lead a child-centered early learning classroom, plan curriculum, and guide staff in a supportive YMCA setting. Comes with YMCA membership for your household, medical/dental/vision, retirement with employer contributions, PTO from day one, mental health resources, and discounts on YMCA childcare and camps.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.